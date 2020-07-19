This is how the United States celebrates Cinco de Mayo in quarantine

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



May 5, the date some Mexicans (in Mexico) celebrate the famous Battle of Puebla, is practically a national holiday in the United States and a perfect excuse to eat, drink and … drink more.

It does not matter if most Americans do not know exactly what is celebrated on that date (many still think that it is the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico), the date has become a pretext to go out with friends, eat tacos and enchiladas and drink margaritas — albeit with the bad guy’s tequila.

In these pandemic timesHowever, when millions of Americans are still locked up at home due to confinement restrictions, most will not go out partying like in years past and that is pushing some brands to find creative – and bizarre – ways to celebrate.

Free salsa orders and classes

A restaurant in the Washington, DC area, for example, has sent emails to celebrate this year’s “May Shelter” (a pun that hints at the politics of Shelter in Place, which basically requires us to stay home.) The idea is that you order your food package and daisies to celebrate in the comfort of your home.

In another unique promotion, the company behind Tequila Cuervo has launched a quite tempting one: From April 28 to May 5, José Cuervo promises to pay for your order of Mexican food, as long as you tweet a photo of the receipt of your order made to a restaurant or restaurant in your area. There are tons of rules and they won’t pay for everything, all the time (the limit is 250 orders a day), but the company urges users to use the hashtag #FiveToGo and #CuervoContest – obviously, in an effort to boost their brand. around Cinco de Mayo, even in the midst of the pandemic.

José Cuervo says that as part of the promotion, the company will donate $ 1 million to charities (including World Central Kitchen) that support those who have suffered financially from the crisis.

UnitedUS



Another event from a distance – and also for charitable purposes – is a virtual salsa class taught by television presenter Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney. The idea? Raise funds to support the Hispanic community, which is among the most affected by COVID-19. According to figures from the Pew Economic Policy Institute, nearly half of Latinos in the United States (49 percent) have experienced cut wages or lost their jobs due to COVID-19. That compares with 33 percent (or a third of the population of Americans).

So now you know, if you are one of those who celebrate Cinco de Mayo or you are interested in a free salsa class, take note, this will take place at 7:00 pm Eastern time on Tuesday, May 5, live, through Mario Lopez’s Instagram account.

The ‘sad’ hour of the tweeters

Despite these promotions, tweeters in the United States do not stop expressing their regret because that day they will not be able to go out to celebrate as they have already done. Here, some tweets alluding to this, the first Cinco de Mayo in times of pandemic.

They ran out of party

In my house

I was going to fall on Taco Tuesday

Don’t celebrate

Wanna know how to celebrate this #CincoDeMayo?!!!!

………

………..

…………..

……………..

…………………

……………………

……………………….

………………………….

……………………………..

🇲🇽 🇲🇽 🇲🇽

DON’T 😉 – magaly (@magalyangely) April 29, 2020

Sad sad

Nope

Sadly, we will not be celebrating Cinco de Mayo, from May 1 to 5, as planned. We will celebrate when we can! Thanks for your support during this time. #shoplocal pic.twitter.com/7Axz8LhD8v — El Comedor Mexican Restaurant (@elcomedormex) April 29, 2020