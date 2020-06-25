This is how the tremor of June 23 in Mexico was experienced

A strong tremor was experienced this June 23, in Mexico. At the time of writing this note, local authorities confirmed that two people had died.

The governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, confirmed to W Radio México that two people died and one more was injured in Huatulco, after the earthquake. Similarly, the official assured that there is no major damage to structures and ruled out the tsunami warning.

According to the National Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1 and its epicenter was the city of Oaxaca, located in the south of the country.

Preliminary: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.1 Loc. 12 km SOUTHEAST CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/2020 10:29:03 Lat 15.68 Lon -96.07 Pf 10 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 23, 2020

However, according to the BBC, for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake was stronger and had a magnitude of 7.7, although it later rectified and pointed out that it was 7.4.

The correspondent of Washington Post In Mexico, Mary Beth Sheridan tweeted that several Mexicans left their homes, barefoot, but did not forget the masks to prevent the coronavirus

.

A tsunami alert was issued early in the morning for the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador and El Salvador. State authorities reported that the tremor was also felt in Chiapas, Guerrero, the State of Mexico and Puebla, but without serious consequences.

Blu Radio in Mexico City reported that the movement lasted for a long time and that vehicles and buildings were rocking. In fact, many users of social networks uploaded videos, which demonstrate the strength of the shake. These are some examples:

They did not evacuate

Structural damage

Swell in a swimming pool

Traffic light in motion

The floor was opened

Wiring like paper