This is how ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ returns today, but look back before searching for her new queen

Univision prepares the thirteenth season of its hit reality show “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, but before the search for the new queen begins, it will broadcast three special programs starting this Sunday to “remind the public of the history of this very different program that has changed life to so many people. “

This was reported in an interview with Efe by the Mexican actress, driver and model Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season and the person in charge of driving “NBL el reencuentro”, who assured that “nobody, not even Univision, knew the jewel that it had between his hands when he decided to produce the reality show ”.

In 2007, when the show started, the idea of ​​merging a beauty pageant with a “Big Brother” style show was brand new. Also to offer an employment contract to the winner.

From the beginning, with the awards and the crown, the queen had a position secured for a year within Univision.

The American television network initially put the show on Tuesday night. “Then we move on to Sunday”, “recalled Espinoza, who proudly stresses that NBL is now so well known among the Latino community in the United States, that” even someone who has not seen it never knows what it is about. “

“He also knows at least one of the winners, or the judges, or the driver. It is a program that matters, “she said.

So much so that NBL has had the luxury of fighting against the paradigms of Latin beauty. For example, among the 11 queens, there is only one blonde.

The winner of 2018, in addition, was the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, who although she was Miss Venezuela, was chosen in a season in which contestants with different weights, over 40 years of age and with various physical characteristics were purposely chosen.

“The motto of that season was ‘without sizes, without limits, without excuses’, but it was to go a little further. Since my year there was no contest in which girls were accepted that no one imagined could be beauty queens, including myself, “she said.

For Espinoza, “‘Our Latin Beauty’ has shown what a girl who is given opportunities can achieve.”

“Someone they take from the ranch, me, for example, and help her prepare and support her,” he said.

“None of us are typical beauty. We are hungry women, with claw ”, assured the artist, who in the 13 years that have passed since her victory went from being a kind of model in“ El Gordo y La Flaca ”to conducting competitions such as La reina de la song and La band, in addition to the Lo Nuestro Awards, and now be one of the actresses in the 2020 version of the soap opera “Rubí”.

OSMEL, GISELLE AND MANY QUEENS

“NBL, the reunion” will consist of three programs that will cover important moments of the program from the first broadcast. Univision reported that many of the jurors will return, as well as the drivers.

Among the names mentioned are Giselle Blondet (presenter for seven seasons and main jury for season 11), Carlos Calderón (member of the jury for the first season), El Dasa (member of the jury for season 11) or Julián Gil (member of the jury for five seasons).

Also Jomari Goyso (member of the jury of seasons 9 and 11), Alicia Machado (member of the jury of the first season) and Pedro Moreno (one of the drivers of season 8).

Also, there will be the queens: in addition to Espinoza and Castellanos, who will do interviews behind the camera, the winners Melissa Marty (2008), Greidys Gil (2009), Ana Patricia Gámez (2010), Nastassja Bolívar (2011), will participate in the reunion Vanessa de Roide (2012), Marisela de Montecristo (2013), Aleyda Ortiz (2014), Francisca LaChapel (2015) and Clarissa Molina (2016 / VIP).

According to Espinoza, the former president of the Miss Venezuela Organization Osmel Sousa will also be included, who for 10 seasons offered the acid comments and the harshest criticism to the contestants.