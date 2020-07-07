‘This is a very lonely profession’: protagonist of White Lines

Jill Fritzo PR



Marta Milans has been betting on Hollywood for years. The Spanish actress, who has just obtained her American nationality, has combined roles in films such as The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby or the most recent Shazam! with appearances in Spanish series like The jetty. We spoke to Milans by phone, from his home in Malibu, California, to discuss his role as Kika in. White Lines Netflix and the challenges of being an actress between two countries.

I wanted to start by asking you about the secret of the formula’s success Alex Pina, creator of The paper house, The jetty and this White Lines…

Alex is a genius. I have been lucky to work with him, and the second time, and lucky to have a character like Kika write to me. When he called me to say he wanted me to, I said, “But have you been into Google and found out about my life? Because that’s basically my lifeThe scripts he writes, he writes as he edits them in his mind. You are reading and at first it is difficult to get hold of them because he does not write like the rest of the writers I have worked with. He writes as he mounts. weather, flashback, flashforward… And then, write totally crazy characters. Out of the ordinary, in the most absurd way you can imagine. On paper you read it and say: “Well, how am I going to sell it? It is impossible.”

Netflix



To crazy Kika’s family in White Lines…

Put it like spoiler, but for me one of the most surreal sequences that I have filmed in my life was the therapy of my family with David, with my mother, my brother. When my brother says he wants to sleep with my mother. Well, when I read it, I said: “But Alex … are you crazy? It is impossible. People are leaving us to hate. “And he said to me:” Milans, Milans, trust me. You will see how this works. “And you see that sequence, how it is mounted with David’s reaction, with all our faces totally out of place, and you say:” Of the funniest sequences I have ever seen. “It is so surreal, it works.

I like that you talk to me about that sequence because I wanted to ask you about it. How was it for the actors?

We were dead with laughter. In fact, Laurence Fox (David) does not understand any Spanish. We shot that sequence in Spanish. Between takes and takes, Laurence said: “I can’t believe myself, the Spanish are crazy”. And we would say to him: “No, no, let’s see. This is not the Spanish. Just because Álex Pina wrote this character madness, does not mean that all of us Spaniards are so crazy.” Between takes and takes we could not bear the laughter and we said: “But how are we going to tell this story without laughing?”. In the sequence itself I am crying, my brother is devastated. Alex is able to make you go from laughing, to crying, to laughing again, to suddenly wondering what is happening in history. All in a very short time. That formula is unique in Álex Pina, it works because it does not give you time to disconnect.

Another of the dualities of the series is its English and Spanish bilingualism. I have a feeling that a few years ago it would have been more difficult to do something like that …

Total. In part we owe a lot to Álex Pina because he has managed to make a series of non-English speaking (The paper house) is the most watched on Netflix in the world. And it’s a series entirely in Spanish that people watch in Spanish with subtitles. I am very proud as a Spanish. But independently, finally digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon … have conceived of breaking boundaries. Countries no longer matter so much, the whole issue of diversity, of race, does not matter as much. That if you are not Latin enough, you are not white enough, you are not dark enough. It begins to matter little, because what really matters is telling interesting stories, with interesting characters, be they Spanish, be they Portuguese, be they English. I think that that is very transgressive and I think that White Lines is serving as an example. People are beginning to lose their fear of seeing things in their original version.

Netflix



I don’t know if I’m going to ask you an absurd question, but how was filming White Lines in Ibiza and Mallorca?

Imagine, I grew up in Ibiza. For me Ibiza is my second home. I was born in Madrid, but I grew up in Ibiza. Álex Pina wrote me this story of a girl who grew up in Ibiza and went to the United States … As Ibiza is obviously such a fashionable island, in summer it is very crowded, it was very difficult to shoot, with which we shot very little days in Ibiza and the rest was in Mallorca. But it was fantastic. We pass it like dwarves. It is true that we work long hours and part with double units. You finish shooting five hours on one end of the island and they take you to the other end to shoot another sequence.

That it was not all sun and sand …

Many things happen at night and shooting at night is always more sacrificial. You do not sleep, there are many hours of night shooting. We filmed the sequence of the dinner in an entire week, on a farm on the outskirts of Madrid in the province of Toledo. First the heat it was, more with all the bulbs. A whole whole week for the same sequence, because it’s a super long sequence and there were ticks on the field on top of it.

¡Ay no!

Between takes and takes you heard: “Ah!” because someone had a tick on their head. But it’s funny because you tell your family, your friends and everyone [te dice]: “Oh, my God, what a horror.” And then they see him riding and they say “How glamorous, how pretty, how handsome you all are!”

So will there be a second season of White Lines?

We get along as a family. We do not stop praying all together, we have a WhatsApp chat of all the companions, praying to have White Lines 2. I have always been very optimistic in life, I never want to get ahead because I am not disappointed. But let’s see, we are being number one in more than 26 countries. Today [22 de mayo], Spain, in the United States we have been number one, India, Colombia, Argentina, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy … I want to imagine that if we are number one in so many countries and so many millions of people are watching us, we have many possibilities .

I have to ask you about your acting career between the United States and Spain. How difficult has it been to make it possible?

I have been very lucky. I have had an absolutely wonderful family that has supported me since I was very young and wanted to be an actress. I never doubted myself because my family never doubted me. And I think that has marked the key to my success. Not giving up on dreams as complicated as planting yourself in a country with 19 years old without having any family member, friend, acquaintance, or contact. I came to New York with 19, to study the race and that’s it. I had this dream under my arm and I really wanted to, but it was hard for me. I have been working for almost 20 years now and obviously I have worked as the most, I have studied a lot, I have worked a lot on my accent. You have to have wild discipline. In my case, take loneliness as best as possible, because this is a very lonely profession. And, above all, it is hard for me because I have a family that I am very close to. So many years away from my family take their toll.

The effort is paying off …

I thank God and the guardian angels that I have, which are a lot, because I won the lottery with Shazam! and to be the first Spanish woman with a leading role in a Hollywood superhero movie. First Spanish with a television series in Hollywood, which was Killer Women, for ABC. First Spanish woman who starred in Broadway. But it is a lot, a lot of work, a lot of effort and never lose faith.

What can you tell me about Shazam 2?

The truth is that it has been in the air. We were supposed to have started shooting this summer. Corona happened. So it could not be. We can’t wait to see if it could be around the summer. We know they are finishing the scripts. Having been number one in the world, they will be doing their best to make a movie, if not just as good, even better. The only thing I have asked the writers is that I want [mi personaje] Mama Rosa has a cape and can fly. Because my children all fly and have capes [risas].

Thank you very much Marta.

Thank you for watching White Lines.

Of course. It made my life pleasant for a few days.

I’m glad. Enjoy it. A little kiss.

Space Force: Meet the characters from the Netflix space series [fotos] To see photos