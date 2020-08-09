This impressive ‘Song without a name’ gives voice to the oppressed Peruvians of yesterday and today

In 2006, while she was completing a master’s degree in film at Columbia University -after having studied in her hometown of Lima-, Melina León received a call from her father, the renowned journalist Ismael León.

At the beginning of the 1980s, León (who died in 2014) was part of an investigation group of the Peruvian newspaper La República that revealed the existence of a network of trafficking in children who were illegally sent abroad after being bought or kidnapped.

“My father told me that he had just been contacted by a woman with a French accent who told him that she was one of those stolen babies, and that he had realized the fact after reading her articles,” Melina told us through a connection telephone with Lima. “She did not remember anything from that moment, but later two brothers appeared whose experience had been much more traumatic, because they were robbed when they were older.”

After presenting her graduation short film, “Lili’s paradise”, Melina was in search of a suitable idea to make her directorial debut in the feature film, and this was the germ of “Song without a name”, the social drama that It is now available in the United States as Virtual Cinemas with the English title of “Song Without a Name”.

In order for the project to take off, the Peruvian established a fruitful collaboration with her schoolmate – and published novelist – Michael J. White, who helped her structure the ideas she had and discard those that did not work. “I told him things and he wrote them, and then we exchanged roles, because I wanted the film to be very Peruvian and he is Anglo-Saxon,” the filmmaker resumed.

A very present past

Despite the fact that the real case occurred in 1981, Melina -who ended up signing the script with White- moved it to 1988. “I wanted to place it in a time that I could remember and that would also connect with the war against [el grupo subversivo] Path [Luminoso]; and anyway, the intention from the beginning was to make a work of fiction ”, he specified.

“None of the real cases occurred exactly the way this story is presented, with a woman who is going to give birth to a clinic and her daughter is taken away [con el uso de engaños]; what they did was go to nurseries and hospitals to convince mothers to sell their children to them or to steal them directly, “he added.

Melina also made Pedro (Tommy Párraga), the journalist investigating the case of the protagonist Georgina (Pamela Mendoza Arpi), a gay in the closet. “It seemed interesting to me that she was not just a privileged witness to the tragedy, but that she knew what it means to have an identity that is despised,” explained the director. “And that allowed us to expand the comment on the situation of violence that we live in Peru, and that it is not limited to acts against women and indigenous people, but also includes homosexuals.”

Discrimination against the LGBTQ community has begun to be much more attended in Latin American cinema in recent years, and is even at the basis of another high-level Peruvian production, “Retablo”, which was the Andean country’s bet for the Oscar (did not end up being nominated), and that tells the drama of a family man who is forced to act in secret during his lovemaking forays (curiously, the same film has just been released in the US market, this time on Netflix) .

“Filmmakers are just daring to talk about these issues, because if it is still difficult to do so now, at that time it was a total taboo,” said Melina. “It is normal that, over the years, and as social changes take place, the cinema also changes.”

We told our interviewee that the scene in which Georgina and Pedro are mercilessly arrested by the police while driving on the street in full curfew reminded us of what happens years later in the same city due to the relentless advance of the Covid- 19. But she drew much more troubling extensions.

“The fundamental themes of the film are alive, because this is basically the story of a woman who ends up terribly affected by not having essential health services, and now, people around here are dying because of exactly the same thing,” she replied . “Although the quarantine and the curfew were decreed early, we have not been able to avoid the 40 thousand deaths that we have; All these past decades of corruption and neglect have come upon us ”.

Pamela Mendoza Arpi in a scene from the film. (Courtesy)

Identities and similarities

“Canción sin nombre” is directed by a Latin American indigenous woman in the middle of an equally Latin American capital and is filmed in black and white, which draws inevitable comparisons with “Roma”, despite the fact that it has a defined personality and has a setting in scene that impresses on its own.

“It is natural that we begin to have indigenous protagonists; What is not natural is not having had them and that this is news, especially because our country is mainly Andean ”, emphasized Melina, who hired Mendoza after discovering her as a member of a modest theater group from Villa El Salvador, the same district popular in which Georgina supposedly lives. “On the other hand, we have a history very similar to that of Mexico, which also makes these similarities normal.”

“I think my film was shot in parallel to ‘Roma’, but of course, ‘Roma’ had a much larger budget and was shown earlier,” he added. “In our case, the idea of ​​doing it in black and white was because at that time the photos in the newspapers were printed like that, and we felt in some way that our memory of those moments was the same way.”

Budget constraints also played a role in the decision, yet the resulting aesthetic offers true visual marvels and makes sense given the ominous tone of the story. “Black and white also has the virtue of concentrating you on the shot, and right now, I can’t imagine the film in color,” said Melina.

In good hands

“Song Without a Name” is a period film that is also compelling in that sense, since although it takes place mostly indoors, it has several outdoor scenes. In that sense, the fact of having a long sequence in the city of Iquitos, located in the Amazon region, makes all the sense in the world, because the places that are shown seem to have been immune to the passage of time.

“Actually, we were obsessed with reaching the jungle, because the film almost always takes place on the coast, but it has a moment in the mountains -in [la ciudad de] Ayacucho-, and with this addition, we complete the entire country ”, the director told us. “Curiously, the one who told me about this section of Iquitos, called Belén, was Michael, who had been there.”

The film has the added distinction of having been created and directed by a woman, and this is not a minor detail. “Now there are more women filmmakers and we are being more recognized, which goes hand in hand with the conquests of our rights; The Association of Audiovisual Women has just been formed here, and a survey on the harassment suffered by its members has already been implemented, ”said Melina. “That will probably make the jurors [de eventos culturales] stop being made up exclusively of men ”.

“Song without a name” failed to premiere in Peru due to the arrival of the pandemic, despite having been in theaters in Spain and Switzerland for more than a month; But Melina already has a project on her hands that she hopes to be able to film in the near future.

“I am writing a film that would be made in Cusco, with a teenage protagonist from the area; I hope to have the first draft in November, ”concluded the filmmaker, who admits to having strong influences from Asian cinema.