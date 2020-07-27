This has been the work and decadence of Britney Spears

With her peculiar voice, dancer skills and angelic face, Britney Spears reached the peak in the 90s and early 2000s, to the point of being considered “The Princess of Pop”.

But as often happens with the stars of the show, the excesses, vices and bad decisions, led the 38-year-old interpreter to decline.

1. Started on Disney channel

His first professional experience was at the age of 8, when he cast for the Disney channel, but it was until after 4 years that he had the opportunity to be part of the Mickey Mouse Club program, where he lived with other children who are currently stars, such as the actor Ryan Thomas Gosling.

2. Baby One More Time was its internationalization

From the hand of Max Martin, the Swedish talent discoverer who has also worked with artists such as Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, Nicki Minaj, P! Nk, Usher, Adele, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, among others Britney released her first album in 1999: Baby One More Time.

With this studio production, which includes hits like “Sometimes”, “(You Drive Me) Crazy”, as well as the album’s namesake, he immediately achieved international fame.

Britney Spears has released “Perfume,” a song from her upcoming album “Britney Jean,” due Dec. 3. (RCA Records)

3. Oops!… I Did It Again reafirmó su estrellato

His second production came out in 2000 also with the support of Max Martin. Oops! … I Did It Again unleashed the youthful pop fever and long-lasting sales reached 4 million copies in the first week of its release alone.

4. Other records and breaks arrived that marked it

The American released a few other albums in the following years, such as Britney (2001).

In 2002 Spears separated from musician Justin Timberlake after a two-year relationship. The couple was one of the most popular worldwide, but since their breakup, Britney has never been the same.

Britney Spears new album, “Britney Jean,” will be released Dec. 3 but is now available for streaming on Apple’s iTunes store. (RCA Records)

5. More music, but with controversies

In 2003 “La Princesa del Pop” returned to the industry with “Me Against the Music”, a single in which Madonna collaborates.

That same year the pop divas caused controversy along with Christina Aguilera during the MTV awards ceremony, since Madonna kissed both of them on the mouth when they made their musical participation.

Millions of viewers watched the act that took the night and the video of that moment circulated on the internet for weeks.

6. Bad personal decisions and decadence on the scene

The singer surprised the world in January 2004 with the news that she had married.

She married her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, after spending Christmas and New Years together, but the marriage lasted just 55 hours, as the artist’s family and manager were in charge of annulling the marriage.

After a few months, the American married again, this time with dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children: Sean Preston, who was born in 2005 and Jayden James in 2006. That same year Britney and the dancer separated.

7. Excesses and strange behaviors

Drugs, alcohol, parties and all kinds of excesses were adding tragedies and controversy to the life of the popera.

After her first fleeting marriage, walking barefoot in public toilets, attacking paparazzi and divorcing her children’s father, in 2007 she made the news again, but not for her music, but for tattooing, shaving and then crying when she saw how he looked without hair.

8. Declared mentally incapable

Since then, Britney has spent it in rehab centers, and she lost custody of her children and was declared, by courts, mentally incapable of taking charge of her life, due to her intellectual instability.

Since 2008, the father of the musical star, Jamie Spears, maintains guardianship over her, that is, he has control over her life and assets.

A recent image of the pop star. (Reform Agency)

9. Her fans want her free

Last year, “The Princess of Pop” announced her temporary retirement from the stage, although her career had long since gone into the background.

Meanwhile, her most loyal fans wish Britney could take back the reins of her life.

Thousands of them created the movement called #FreeBritney (free Britney), protesting against her father’s guardianship of her.

The initiative has resulted in more than 228,000 people signing a petition on Change.org to pressure the United States government to allow the singer to hire her own attorney to defend her case.

10. Britney tries to get out of guardianship

On Wednesday July 22 of this year, in Los Angeles, the first diva popera tutelage release hearing was held, although she was not present.