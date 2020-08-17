This Google Tool Teaches You Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs

Google wants to teach you how to read and write ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics with the launch of its new tool: Fabricius is available for free on the Google Art and Culture website and app starting Wednesday.

The virtual Egyptologist of Fabricius guides, through six steps, to learn ancient hieroglyphs. After completing each step, you can translate your own messages into hieroglyphs to share with your friends and family using the “Play” tab on the site.

Fabricius was developed in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology, Macquarie University, Psycle Interactive, the developer of Assassin’s Creed Origins Ubisoft and Egyptologists around the world to facilitate the work of researchers, Google explained.

“So far, experts have had to manually delve into books and books to translate and decipher the ancient language – a process that has remained virtually unchanged for more than a century,” Chance Coughenour, the manager, said in a statement. of the Google Arts and Culture program. “Fabricius includes the first digital tool – that decodes Egyptian hieroglyphs made from machine learning.”

The tool has been released as open source, and Fabricius could expand to other older languages ​​in the future, Google noted.