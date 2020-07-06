This Facebook feature allows you to save or delete embarrassing posts

Facebook



A new function will allow Facebook users further manage their profiles by letting them hide old posts that users no longer feel comfortable sharing with their contacts. The feature, called Manage Activity, is ideally suited for moments of transition, such as when looking for a new job or leaving a relationship.

“We want to make it easier for you to manage your presence on Facebook so that it accurately reflects who you are today,” Facebook said in an announcement on Tuesday, June 2.

Previously, users could delete posts or change settings so that some posts were visible only to the user himself. The new feature, which will work within the Activity Log on Facebook, is focused on simplifying the process. Users can delete or save posts individually or in bulk. Posts that are moved to the trash will stay there for 30 days in case users change their minds. The saved content is still visible to users, but neither your Facebook friends nor the public will be able to see it. The new feature is currently available only on the Facebook mobile app.

The feature comes as Facebook faces years of hesitation and questions about its privacy practices. The Manage Activity feature does not control what information Facebook has about you, but what your contacts can see about you on Facebook.

But deleting a post from your Facebook profile does not mean that the company deletes the posts from its servers. Some data can be erased only when users permanently delete their accounts. If users activate a new account after deleting an old one, it doesn’t take long for the company to collect new data to aid its targeted ad tactics.

Facebook also stores other data about you, such as the sites you visit that contain Facebook tracking technology. You can manage these activities outside of Facebook with another function that the company offers. The social network also collects information from users’ contact lists, by adding secondary phone numbers and email addresses to their user data box.

