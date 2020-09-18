This deepfake turns Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos into Star Trek stars

Although perhaps they never even dreamed of it, Elon Musk, president of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, can already presume that they shared a conversation on some remote planet.

Thanks to the YouTube channel The Fakening, which uses deepfake technology to place famous people in misplaced situations, they both appear in an episode of Star Trek. In a video released this February 21, Musk takes the body of Captain Pike (the captain of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk), while Bezos takes the body of a Talosian alien. The result is truly amazing.

The actual footage is from the famous show’s pilot program – which never aired – in the mid-1960s. In this episode, called “The Cage,” it talks about human customs and reactions to captivity. That’s why The Fakening describes the video like this: “In the not too distant future, Elon Musk will save us from the captivity of Jeff Bezos’s Amazonian illusion.”

According The VergeIn the original chapter, the Talosian aliens capture Pike to enslave him and use him to raise humans and thus rebuild a destroyed society. Pike tries to escape during the episode. In the end, the aliens give up on their plan due to the natural resistance of humans in captivity.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bezos in the Star Trek universe. The billionaire, who recently broke the real estate market in America, made a cameo in Star Trek Beyond.

Bezos played a giant-headed alien, who appeared eating with a fork. The businessman himself shared a photo with the makeup for the film on his Twitter account:

The director of the science fiction film, Justin Lin, also posted a photo of Bezos with actress Lydia Wilson.

Musk also has a prior relationship with the series. In the latest chapter of Star Trek Discovery, he is mentioned as one of the great revolutionaries of technology. In the scene in question, Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) gives as examples the Wright brothers, creators of the first flight in history; to Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell) who, within the fictional universe of Star Trek, is the inventor of the warp engine through which they travel at speeds greater than that of light and, finally, to Elon Musk, as one of the pioneers of travel interplanetary with humans.