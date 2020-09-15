This Da Vinci painting reveals its secrets through an algorithm

Imperial College London



Although it has been studied by scholars and admirers for 500 years, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The virgin of the rocks, had more to teach scientists and art scholars at Imperial College London and the National Gallery. Using a combination of X-ray scanning and a new algorithm, the researchers were able to uncover hidden figures from the early sketches of Da Vinci’s painting on canvas, which included an angel and Baby Jesus.

The latest virtual excavation comes after National Gallery researchers discovered partial sketches beneath the painting via infrared imaging. Based on this work, the researchers used a non-invasive method called macro X-ray fluorescence scanning (MA-XRF) to thoroughly verify each pixel in the painting and be able to detect different chemical elements within the materials Leonardo used, including the zinc. The researchers then developed an algorithm to classify this large amount of data.

“Each pixel contained different amounts of each element, within several layers. We analyzed each pixel individually before combining them to see all the drawings in the painting. This revealed a much sharper image of the angel and the baby,” said Pier Luigi Dragotti, from Imperial College London, at an event this week.

The researchers said their recently combined art analysis method could make it much easier to retrieve similar underlying images on other sites, which could open up access to art data for students and galleries.

The virgin of the rocks It is exhibited in the National Gallery in London.

