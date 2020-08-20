This could be Google’s next smart speaker

It looks like Google is ready to launch an entirely new smart speaker this year. In 2019 we saw a new Google Nest Mini It brought sound enhancements and other incremental updates, but as the Android Police site reported today, several photos of Google’s upcoming Nest-branded smart speaker have leaked onto the web.

The device in question recently went through the FCC under the name GXCA6, but the filing does not have many details. Of course, we also expect a dongle from Google’s Android TV this year (supposedly codenamed Sabrina). But this does not appear to be that.

The horn the latest leak is talking about is also documented with a regulatory body in Japan and was first spotted by @androidtv_rumor. That database offers a few more clues about what we might see.

The speaker is described as an “interactive media streaming device,” which sounds like a fancy name for a smart speaker. The included stock photos show it has the familiar coverage of the previous speakers, but a very different profile. This fabric wraps the entire device, suggesting that it could be upright when in use. A photo next to a ruler indicates that it would be about 220mm (8.7 inches) long, making it quite tall for the smart speaker lineup and about 150mm (5.9 inches) wide.

https://www.tele.soumu.go.jp/



The documentation also confirms that there will be Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, a 30W DC power supply. There is still no apparent USB-C port or auxiliary input. Other features are familiar, like the silicone base and the G logo to the middle of the back of the speaker. A mute switch is also visible in the photos.

Google Nest Wifi: Unboxing the new Google router system [fotos] To see photos

Four years have passed since Google’s first smart speaker, the Google Home, and we’ve seen a few variations since then, including the Google Home Mini, Google Nest Mini, Google Home Max, as well as the emergence of smart displays like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Google canceled its 2020 annual developer conference which usually takes place in May. We will likely receive confirmation soon with an official announcement in the fall. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this leak.