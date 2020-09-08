This app tells you how much toilet paper you have left for quarantine

César Salza / CNET



What not panda the cúnico! That is what my favorite childhood hero, the Chapulín Colorado, used to say, in the face of adverse circumstances we are experiencing due to the pandemic generated by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the culprit of the COVID-19 disease. If you are quarantining at home and are concerned about the toilet paper situation, we may have a solution to help you estimate how long it will last.

Ben Sassoon and Sam Harris, two software development students from the UK, launched the website “How Much Toilet Paper”, a calculator to tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic. On the page they indicate that after several discussions on the subject, they decided to carry out this development to help people understand how much role they currently have in their home.

On the website you can configure several options:

Number of rolls of toilet paper you own

Number of times you go to the bathroom

Number of times you use the paper

Sheets of paper that your roll includes

People living in the house

Quarantine days

Screenshot



In my case, with five rolls of toilet paper at home and with two people in it, the website estimates that I have about 20 days. Of course, this page is not a scientific study and is more of a joke to help raise awareness about how much toilet paper we are buying these days and how much we really need in the face of this uncertainty related to the coronavirus that drives us to make nervous purchases and, sometimes , absurd.



