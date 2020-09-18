This 46,000-year-old bird would give clues about evolution and climate change

Love Dalén



The carcass of a bird that flew through the skies 46,000 years ago was discovered in Siberia and has been determined to be an ancient horned lark. The bird – which has been exceptionally preserved in the permafrost of the Belaya Gora area of ​​northeastern Siberia – is helping scientists understand the evolution of larks. This could also help determine past weather events. The finding, which was reported by CNN, was published on Friday, February 21, in a magazine article. Communications Biology.

About 50mg of the bird’s tissue was used to extract its DNA and perform a genetic sequence. The bird is from the Pleistocene period, which took place between 2.6 million and 11,700 years ago.

“Pleistocene tissues that have been recovered from permafrost have the potential to become key factors for understanding processes such as biological regulation and gene expression in relation to climate change in the past,” the study authors explained.

Through radiocarbon dating it was determined that the frozen bird is between 44,163 and 48,752 years old. Finding this whole frozen corpse represents far more study opportunities than just skeletal remains.

“For example, the identification of the sex of animal remains allows the investigation of the behavioral ecology of extinct species,” according to the article. “And the sequence of the mitochondrial or nuclear genomes allow the study of temporal changes in the climatic fluctuations of the past.”