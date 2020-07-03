‘They would like to have my place’, the new video of Jenni Rivera released on her birthday

If the singer Jenni Rivera were alive, today July 2 she would be turning 51 years old and precisely this day the “Diva de la Banda” revives her musical soul with the launch of this to celebrate her birthday.

“They would like to have my place” is the title of this song that shows that the singer is more present than ever in the hearts of her fans who have not yet overcome the death of her star after that December 9, 2012 when the plane in which traveling he collapsed in Iturbide Mexico.

Jenni Rivera. (Credit: Robson Muzel)

But beyond regretting his “celestial graduation”, as his family members always refer to Jenni’s departure, today they celebrate in the midst of the pandemic the launch of the third unpublished song after the successes “Apparently good” and “Let’s fool him” that swept the popularity charts after his death and that were launched with special events in which his relatives met with fans and representatives of the media. Today things have changed and the meetings have been virtual.

The launch of the theme “They would like to have my place”, which comes in the middle of the pandemic and was composed by Luis Antonio López “El Mimoso” and according to a statement, also by Jenni herself, this being the second theme in which both collaborated after having done it in “You woke up with me ” when the artist was alive.

However, this song is more special because today the “Great Lady” is not to confirm whether she really collaborated on the lyrics of this proposal, the title of which holds great truth, since after almost 8 years of her death no one has managed to occupy her place on the music scene, not even her own daughter Chiquis Rivera.

With the release of this video, another opportunity is created to show the great voice and talent of Jenni, who with her unique style, became one of the best performers of Mexican music.

The topic reaches radio stations today and also its video premieres on social networks and YouTube in which a tour is made with images on old television screens in which the “Diva de la Banda” appears, participating in countless installments of awards, in addition to seeing their recognitions on shelves and hanging on the walls, while listening to the chords and stanzas of “They would like to have my place”.

With the arrival of “They would like to have my place” the initiative # 51ExperiencesWithJenniRivera was also born, with which 51 videos of people who somehow knew and lived with “La Diva” were launched and through their testimonies they tell an experience they lived with her beyond the artist.

The videos appear on Jenni Rivera’s Instagram account where, among others, some friends, producers such as Pepe Garza, broadcasters like Carlos Álvarez and reporters friends such as Jessica Maldonado, Ninette Rios and Isis Sauceda, who were also confidants of the Missing artist, plus stars like Kate del Castillo and Charityn Goico.

“They would like to have my place” is Jenni’s third unreleased single after her death and with it, the “Diva of the band” celebrates wherever she is her reunion with her fans and family through her music.