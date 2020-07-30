They will release the latest film by the late singer Pau Donés

“Qué Que Tú Me Das”, the documentary that includes the last talk between Jordi Évole and Pau Donés and that took place a few days before the singer’s death, will be premiered at the Malaga Festival.

The film will be screened within the framework of Malaga Premiere, the competition’s out-of-competition section, which will hold its 23rd edition from August 21 to 30.

“That You Give Me” is the name of the documentary that will be presented at the Malaga Festival (Reform)

As reported by the gala, Esto Que Tú Das Me is the result of a talk between Jordi Évole and Pau Donés, the leader of Jarabe de Palo, who in 2015 was diagnosed with cancer that he fought against for five years.

Twenty days before he died, he called his friend Évole from the hospital and said: “I have very few days left to live and I want to spend them in my house in Vall d’Aran. I would like you to go up, we could have a talk, that you record it and do whatever you want with it ”.

“It is a unique document of a person who knew how to live and die appreciating life in its entirety, of someone who, when the moment of truth came, did not want to leave without leaving us all the testimony of his gratitude,” said the organizers. of the Festival.

Directed by Jordi Évole and Ramón Lara, with a script by Màrius Sánchez, Silvia Merino, Eso Que Tú Me Das is produced by Atresmedia and Producciones del barrio, which also deals with international sales.