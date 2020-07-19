They will protect the son of Naya Rivera after the death of his mother

The son of the late actress of Latin descent, Naya Rivera, will not be abandoned, since the producers of the series “Glee” will create a monetary fund with which they will pay for their university studies.

According to Hollywood Reporter Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan announced the support for Josey Hollis Dorsey, Rivera’s little son, through a statement in which they expressed their condolences for the artist’s death.

“The three of us are currently in the process of creating a university fund for the beautiful son that Naya loved more than anything,” they said.

Josey, 4 years old, is the result of the relationship that the actress had with Ryan Dorsey, since 2014, when they married, although the marriage only lasted four years.

Because he is his direct descendant, Ryan will have custody of the minor, although he has stated that it will be one of the most difficult tasks entrusted to him.