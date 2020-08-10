They release Madonna and now she can go with another

Madonna, the so-called “Queen of Pop”, is free again … but in the musical field.

The star, who throughout his successful career has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, no longer has a contract with a label.

The one he had with Interscope Records for a decade (for which he received 120 million dollars), expired, reported the Variety magazine portal. So the performer of hits like “Like a Prayer” and “La Isla Bonita” is a free agent in the industry.

In 2011, the producer also signed a three-album contract with the Universal Music Group company label. She released MDNA in 2012, Rebel Heart in 2015, and most recently Madame X in 2019.

The artist, who will turn 62 on August 16, has made no mention of it, although she may have been hinting at a new beginning on Friday, when she posted this message on her Instagram: “No YouTube, No Vine, Sin La Voz , Without American Idol, Without Disney. Only 35 dollars and a dream ”.

Some US media unofficially pointed out that Madonna is interested in moving away from music for a while and, without citing sources, argue that she has her sights set on the cinema, to which she wants to return, but not as an actress, but as producer and screenwriter.

The singer’s first musical contract, whose real name is Louise Veronica Ciccone, was in 1982 with Sire Records, owned by Warner Music Group and distributed by Warner Records.