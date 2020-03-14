NEWS

They recreate the house of the movie Parasite in “The Sims 4”

March 14, 2020
They recreate the house of the movie Parasite in “The Sims 4”. The South Korean movie retains giving what to talk about.

There isn’t a such factor as a doubt that Parasite has flip right into a obligatory reference when talking about 2019 cinema.

Its impeccable modernist sort has been the focus of inspiration for an internet one that, by means of a videogame, has decided to recreate the luxurious house supplied in the movie.

The net sport in question is ” The Sims 4 “, most modern installment of one of the hottest simulation titles on the market, which has an amazing house setting up simulator.

Youtube particular person Simkoongarchitect , who furthermore gamer is an architect, made an impeccable recreation of the movie of the wealthy Park family confirmed in the movie.

Together with sharing a video that illustrates in aspect the constructing of the house, he shared a 360 diploma go to of the house.

