They didn’t have EA’s cunning! El Chapulín Colorado comes to FIFA 20

If you like FIFA 20 and you are a fan of Chespirito, we have good news for you. Starting on February 21, you will be able to wear the uniform that only the really good ones wear, that of Chapulín Colorado.

In time to celebrate the birthday of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, EA Sports published on social networks the news of this update of the video game for the Ultimate Team mode, which is played online.

In the ad we see three historical members of the Mexican team, dressed in the emblematic yellow and red colors, which distinguished the Mexican superhero. The players are: Raúl Jiménez, Luis Hernández and Sebastián Córdova and all three can be chosen to compete. The news was spread with the label #SiganmeLosBuenosFIFA20.

Hernández himself appears in a spot, explaining this update:

The official account of the Mexican team also published the information:

El Chapulín Colorado was broadcast in Mexico for the first time in 1970 as a segment of the program The super geniuses of the square table. Then it was a program of its own, between 1972 and 1979. Currently it is broadcast all over the world.

On social media, the news generated many reactions. These are some that we can see on Twitter:

HONOR WHO DESERVES HONOR 👏🏻 EA sports has released the Chapulin Colorado kit for Ultimate Team mode. The legendary Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as CHAVO DEL 8, would be turning 91 years old. They didn’t count on my cunning 🔴💛. pic.twitter.com/HqpWU9XxRj – Desmo Fútbol (@Desmo_fut) February 21, 2020

