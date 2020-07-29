They could leave singer Alejandro Sanz on the street

Alejandro Sanz has addressed the Miami court to request that it dismiss the divorce suit filed by his ex-wife, Raquel Perera.

On May 29, Raquel asked the American justice that all the singer’s assets, until an equitable distribution was made, be seized for fear that Alejandro would end them with his new partner, Rachel Valdés.

In this lawsuit, in addition, he requested that he be awarded a compensatory pension of $ 47,000.

The singer’s response has been made to wait a few weeks, but it is already firm. Among the most compelling reasons for his ex-wife’s lawsuit to be dismissed is that he had already filed it in Spain on April 15.

As reflected in the marriage agreements that both signed, the divorce process must be carried out by the Spanish justice.

Alejandro considers that Raquel has acted in bad faith since he has borne the expenses of the lawyers of both parties and also offers him a pension of $ 15,000 per month.

In this war of divorce, the singer has taken time to send a loving congratulation to his daughter, Manuela, fruit of his relationship with Jaydy Mitchel and who is now 19 years old.