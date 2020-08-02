They claim that Ellen is not leaving, despite the rumors after scandal

A producer assured that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will not be canceled, after the presenter allegedly had plans to resign.

Executive producer Andy Lassner assured a fan, via Twitter, that the talk show does not plan to go off the air.

On Friday, the Daily Mail portal published that due to the signs circulating around the program, of an alleged toxic work environment, the host wanted to leave the broadcast.

A few days ago, it was learned that the space is being investigated by WarnerMedia for allegations of harassment and racism. In addition, BuzzFeed News disclosed that several former program employees also pointed to executive producers of sexual misconduct.

DeGeneres was not directly pointed out, but employees noted that he was not interested in doing something. After the accusations, the presenter sent a letter to her team in which she assumed responsibility for the problem. However, some noted that it was simply a way to blame someone else.