They catch Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner together

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were caught together on a beach which has sparked speculation that they may have a romantic relationship.

In the photographs revealed by the TMZ portal, Cooper is seen in a bathing suit with Garner, and both are playing with a girl, which the portal assures, is the actor’s daughter with Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine.

Cooper and Garner shared scenes in “Alias,” a series that made the actress a global star. Cooper broke off her relationship with Shayk in June 2019.

The excellent chemistry of the artist with Lady Gaga in the movie “A Star is Born” (2018) encouraged rumors of all kinds about a possible relationship between the two, conjectures that never came to fruition officially.

For her part, Garner was married between 2000 and 2004 with actor Scott Foley and between 2005 and 2018 with also interpreter Ben Affleck, with whom she has three children.

TMZ said, citing sources close to the actress, that Garner recently broke up with her boyfriend John Miller. Those same sources detailed to the portal that Cooper and Garner have been close friends since they met in “Alias”.