They assure that Pamela Anderson maintains a relationship with her bodyguard

Actress and model Pamela Anderson, 53, is in a relationship with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, according to People sources.

“They have been together for a while and she is very happy. They have passed the entire pandemic together. She is very happy and he has helped her repair things at her home in Vancouver, ”said the insider.

The Star of the series Guardians of the Bay has in mind to remarry, at least once more.

“Thank God my marriages passed as they did, and I am happy to be here. I’ve been married three times, people think I’ve been married five times, I don’t know why, but it’s only been three, with Tommy Lee, Bob Ritchie and Rick Salomon, ”Anderson shared at the time.

It was in January that the model broke her relationship with Jon Peters, whom she was said to have married as well. But she denied it in a statement on her social networks.

“Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters. He is a friend of the family for years. Without hurting feelings, no wedding and no divorce. Just a kind of bizarre breakfast, ”the report says.