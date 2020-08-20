These would be the first Mac with Apple silicon processor

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The first Mac with a processor Apple Silicon They will be portable and from different families, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The analyst, one of the most trusted voices regarding Apple products to be announced, says that the first Mac with this processor will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and that it would be launched before the end of the year. The second computer with Apple silicon would arrive this year or during the first quarter of 2021 and it would be a MacBook Air.

Kuo, quoted by MacRumors, assures that Apple is working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 14-inch MacBook Pro, both with a new screen mini-LED. The analyst says that both laptops will last until the second or third quarter of 2021. Kuo assures that both laptops will have a new design.

Kuo did not mention the state of the Highly rumored iMac with a new design and that the analyst himself has mentioned repeatedly. This redesigned iMac – influenced by the iPad Pro – was supposed to be announced in June, but Apple didn’t reveal it.

The iPhone maker announced the abandonment of Intel processors in favor of its own, addressing a strategy similar to that of its phones and tablets that use only Apple-designed processors. The company said it will still launch some computers with Intel processors this year, but the first units with Apple chips will arrive before the end of this year.

