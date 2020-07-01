These will be the colors that the Galaxy Note 20 will wear

The colors that Samsung will use for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Buds Live leaked over the past weekend.

Reliable technology specialist Jon Prosser and the @ ishanagarwal24 Twitter account revealed the colors that will be expected for the new Samsung products expected in the next two or three months. Some of these mentioned colors have already been reported, but others are mentioned for the first time.

According to both accounts, the Note 20 family will be available in five colors: copper, gray and mint green in the case of the Note 20; Note 20 Plus will be available in black, white and copper. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in black, purple, brown, and gray.

The specialized site SamMobile, echoing the information, also reveals the colors Galaxy Buds Live headphones will wear, a product to be announced in July, the site says. The headphones will use the colors black, copper and white.

SamMobile also mentions the impending launch of the Galaxy Watch 3 in July. The Galaxy Tab S7 tablet would be announced alongside a 12.4-inch model between July and August, the report says. Samsung has not commented on these products.