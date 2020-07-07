These teddy bears came to life on a roller coaster

Dutch theme park Walibi Holland sat 22 teddy bears on a roller coaster, called Untamed, and filmed the ride. The result is that everyone who watches the video ends up with a smile.

The park published the ride on Facebook and YouTube last Wednesday, May 27, to commemorate its reopening, after a temporary closure by the coronavirus.

The bodies of the stuffed animals move to the rhythm of the twists and turns of the roller coaster. The arms and legs rise and fall, while the heads sway and the synthetic leather is sensitive to the wind, making an adorable picture for the viewer.

According to Coaster Grotto, an online database that tracks roller coasters and theme parks around the world, this distraction has five inversions and a 116-foot drop (just over 35 meters) with top speeds of 57 miles per hour ( 91 kilometers per hour).

The video on YouTube has been viewed by almost 100,000 people at the time of this posting and continues to receive comments. “This has been the best thing I’ve seen in blocking,” wrote one user. “When your little arms and legs go up and down!” Added another. “This is brilliant. Thank you so much for the much-needed laugh. We should have been visiting you this week and we had to postpone our visit next year,” wrote one more.

If after watching the video you happen to take your stuffed animal for a walk, we have bad news. “Unfortunately, bears and people are not allowed together for safety reasons on our walks. Just as people can go together, bears can also do this,” Walibi Holland Park warned on Facebook.