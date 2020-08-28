These robots are warming the stands with their fun dances

If humans can’t go to ballparks, welcome to robots.

Two artificial intelligence machines from Boston Dynamics teamed up to support a baseball team in Japan, now that fans can’t go to games for the coronavirus

.

In a hilarious video released on July 7, an army of robots is seen, wearing caps, waving flags, and in some cases, trying a bit of Twerking. Quite a nightmare for Del Spooner (Will Smitth), in I, Robot.

These robots are from Boston Dynamics, owned by the Japanese company Softbank. The robots are cheering on the company’s team, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, in a match against the Rakuten Eagles and shows how these units have improved their mobility.

In 2014, SoftBank introduced Pepper, the white humanoid that we see in the video, while ahead of them is SpotMini, which is similar to a dog and was introduced in 2018. The mobility of both has been improved, although the company believes they can improve.

“I’m practicing and practicing every day,” says Pepper, according to the published Softbank statement. Now, if the dance conquered your heart and you want an “expert” Spot, you must pay US $ 74,500. And another detail: you cannot use it at home, the offer is only for companies.

