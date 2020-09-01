These monkeys in Thailand live in freedom and humans locked up

AFP / Mladen Aantonov / Getty Images



Like in a science fiction movie, monkeys are gaining more and more ground and we don’t mean that figuratively, at least not in Lopburi, in Thailand.

The long-tailed macaques were expelled from their natural habitat and, at first, were confined to remain around a temple, in the city of Lopburi, about 150 kilometers north of Bangkok in Thailand. Over time, these monkeys have taken over buildings and forced many businesses to close their doors, according to a report by the AFP news agency published on June 24.

“We live in a cage and the monkeys live in freedom,” says Kuljira, a woman who lives in the city and who had to spend more than US $ 11,000 to cover the back of her house with an impressive fence to avoid the invasion of these animals. “The excrement is everywhere, the smell is unbearable, especially when it rains,” adds the woman, before opening her small shop in the center of the city.

Another trader, according to AFP, installed stuffed tigers and crocodiles to scare off the invading monkeys and since that didn’t work, he used his cane to scare them away. In the following video of the agency published on Twitter you can see the agglomerations of the macaques and the testimonies of both interviewees.

According to the report, in three years, the monkeys have doubled in number and there are already 6,000 animals that cohabit today with 27,000 humans in this Southeast Asian city. An estimated 2,000 macaques live in Lopburi, which has affected many iconic sites, such as the old cinema, which became a temple for monkeys, who zealously defend it.

But how did this get out of hand? Part of what happens has to do with the closure of Thailand’s borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Los macacos] They are used to being fed by tourists and the city does not give them space to defend themselves, “Supakarn Kaewchot, a government veterinarian, told Reuters on June 23.” With the disappearance of tourists, they have been more aggressive, fighting against humans for food to survive. They are invading buildings and forcing locals to flee their homes, “he adds.

In India, the behavior of monkeys, due to the lack of food in the absence of visitors, has also generated violent reactions. On May 29, Reuters reported that a group of monkeys attacked a doctor and snatched blood samples from patients who had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Faced with this invasion, the authorities had to intervene. According to AFP, at least 500 of these monkeys could be castrated, although it would not be a long-term solution, so they will try to carry a part of the total population of macaques to other locations.

This solution poses a dilemma for the invaded merchants themselves: “What would Lopburi be without his monkeys?” Asks Taweesak, the merchant who drives away the monkeys with his cane. “They are the ones who will make the tourists come back. And also, if they all left, I would finally feel a little lonely,” he concludes.