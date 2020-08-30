These iOS 14 features will make you fall in love with your iPhone

Celso Bulgatti / CNET



On Monday, June 22, Apple held its annual developer event WWDC 2020, where it announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple TV updates, Apple Watch, and discussed its plan to move the Mac line away from Intel processors, using its own processors instead. Apple silicon.



While Apple’s biggest announcement had to do with the Mac, there are a few features coming to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 that are worth pointing out and showing you how they will be used. For example, Apple has finally added widgets to your home screen and there is a feature similar to an app drawer, called App Library.

Here are the five features coming to your iPhone later this year with the release of iOS 14.



1. Better group conversations in Messages

The updates coming to the Messages app are mostly focused on iMessage group conversations.

Than: now you can tag someone in a conversation when you want to get their attention (useful for large groups) and reply directly to a message, creating a thread within their conversation.

How: tagging someone in a group should be as simple as typing the @ symbol followed by their name in chat.

Than: You can also pin conversations to the top of your Messages app, so you don’t have to scroll through the long list of contacts and group conversations to find your favorite contacts.

How: You can pin a contact or conversation to the top of your conversation list by sliding your finger to the right on any thread.

2. Apple will have an app to translate on the fly

Than: Instead of having to use the Google Translate app on your iPhone, iOS 14 has a built-in translation app that will allow you to convert text and even have conversations with someone who speaks a different language. You will be able to translate to and from English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Portuguese and Russian.

How: you will have two options once you open the application. You can type the word or phrase you want to translate, or you can touch a microphone icon at the bottom of the screen to use speech to text. Once you’re done, the app will translate it into your language of choice. This is especially useful if you are asking someone a quick question or want to hear the pronunciation.

To have an ongoing conversation, you put the phone in landscape mode and tap the same microphone icon; you do not need to hold down. You should be able to close the app by swiping up when you’re done using it. We also noticed that there will be buttons to pause and play.

3. More organized home screen with App Library

Have you ever wished your iPhone had an app drawer like Android does? Well it will soon have it and it’s called App Library.

Than: a new screen called the App Library that sits just to the right of your last home screen. Automatically organize all the applications on your phone in folders. The purpose of this is to make it easier for you to find all the applications installed on your iPhone and it comes hand in hand with another new home screen feature that allows you to hide pages of applications that you use infrequently.

How: you will use the App Library when you want to open an application that does not appear on your home screens. To get there, swipe left (to go right) past the final home screen. You can use it in three ways. First, to take a look in the automatically organized folders to find the icon you want: Health and or Social, for example. At the top of the app library screen, you’ll find two folders: Suggestions and Recently Added. Both will automatically update and adjust which apps are in any of the folders based on how often you use an app and what you’ve recently installed. You can also search for your app by name in the search field at the top of the screen, or tap to see an alphabetical list of your apps.

4. New look and new home for widgets

With the arrival of iOS 14, your friends with Android will already envy you, because your iPhone can now have widgets on the home screen.

Than: instead of limiting widgets In the Today view on the left side of the home screen, you can now add widgets directly to your screen, with multiple sizes as an option. There is even a widget called Smart Stack that will show you information from multiple applications when you think it’s necessary. For example, it can show you the widget of the weather followed by your widget calendar when you wake up in the morning.

How: you can see your widgets in Today view as you always have on the left side of the main Home screen, or you can drag and drop a widget from Today view to your home screen. Alternatively, when editing your app layout, you can tap the + ‌ sign in the upper left corner of the screen, open the gallery of widgets and see what widgets you can add to your phone.

5. Picture-in-picture comes to the iPhone

The iPad has had the ability to play a video in standby mode. picture-in-picture (PiP) for a few years, and now that will finally be possible on your iPhone.

Than: PiP mode creates a thumbnail image of a video that continues to play even when you are in another application or screen. It will appear when you want to shift gears to use a different part of the phone, but don’t want to stop the video.

How: Anytime you’re watching a video in a supported app, say Twitch, and you swipe back to the home screen, the video will continue to play, just in a smaller window. You can drag PiP around the screen, adjust its size by pinching and zooming, and even temporarily hide from the edge of the screen. When you’re done, just tap the X to close the video. Picture in Picture mode (as the feature is called at Apple) also works with FaceTime video calls and other apps.

Look here how picture-in-picture works on the iPhone.

