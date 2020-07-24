These free apps help you with your tax return

Kimberly White/Getty Images



If you have not yet submitted your tax return, or just want to know about the status of your refund, these apps could help you.

The deadline to file your tax return is no longer April 15, since the deadline was postponed to July 15, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But if this time extension is not enough for you and for some reason you need an extension, do not forget to make the corresponding request.

The official IRS app

The IRS has a list of free services to file your taxes online for free, as long as your income is $ 69,000 or less. Among the available options there are two in Spanish and 10 in English. Review the terms and conditions of each option before making a decision.

There’s also the IRS2Go app from the IRS which is a useful tool for you to check the status of your refund, pay your taxes, and get free help filing your tax return. However, the app as such does not allow you to file your tax return, it contains information that could be useful for preparing your return, although it offers options on entities that can help you prepare your taxes at no cost.

You can also locate Voluntary Taxpayer Assistance Centers (VITA) or Tax Counseling Centers for the Elderly (TCE), which offer free assistance those who earn less than $ 54,000 or who have difficulty with English.

What you can do, is once you have filed your return, you can check if your refund has already been processed. For this you must enter your personal data, such as your SSN, your status and the amount that will be refunded to you. If you are missing any of these data you will not be able to access the information. In addition, the app app is only updated once a day at night, so do not despair if it does not contain updated information.

With this app you can also pay your taxes using a bank account, debit card or credit card. In addition, the app reminds you that you can request an installment agreement if necessary.

IRS2GO is a fairly simple application and is available in Spanish for iOS, Android and within the Amazon store. Both in the App Store and in the Google Play Store, the IRS2Go application has an average of three stars.

TurboTax

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET



If you are looking for an easy option and you do not mind the idea of ​​allocating a part of your refund in your return, this application may be the ideal option for you. The first thing you will have to do is answer a series of simple questions so that the system knows what type of service is ideal for you. Afterwards, you must fill in the required data, or take a photo of your W-2 if you don’t want to do it manually, answer more questions and that’s it.

Be careful, this application offers a free option, although it does not apply to all cases and it certainly leaves out certain luxuries. As which? Like the fact of having to send your statement by mail, access a specialist, maximize your return and in case of having an audit, the paid version supports you for a whole year.

The bad new? The mobile app is only available in English. However, on the web you can explore the options and understand the different services that it offers, since these are explained in Spanish, although when carrying out the process, you should ask for the help of someone who speaks English. On the other hand, TurboTax does have advisers in Spanish. Previously, there was an application in Spanish but this was removed in 2016.

The TurboTax application is one of the best known in the world of taxes and is available for iOS and Android. In the Google Play store, the application has an average of 4.4 stars and in the App Store it has four.

H&R Block

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET



Another recognized application in the tax world is H&R Block and it offers you options not only to file your taxes, but you can also make a list or notes to be well organized this season.

Like TurboTax, H&R Block takes you step-by-step through your federal and state tax returns and like other applications it has different services at different costs, as well as an option to make your return for free. The following happens just like TurboTax, since you will have to fill in the data of your W-2, or take a picture, answer a few questions and at the end, the application will tell you the amount that will be refunded to you.

This application is available for free on iOS and Android devices, as well as you can access all services through its website. However, this application does not have any information in Spanish.

If you want more information in Spanish about your tax return, as well as access guides and more resources, you can visit the IRS website.

Tell us what other applications you have used for this process and why you would recommend them.



