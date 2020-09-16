These features make Telegram better than WhatsApp

Telegram



If you’ve never used Telegram, this article may come as a surprise to you, but the messaging application of Russian origin has become an important place in the world because it has more advanced functions than WhatsApp – although it is also missing some that it already has. the other.



Five functions that make Telegram better than WhatsApp

This is the Top 5 of the Telegram functions that make it better than WhatsApp.



People Nearby

In position number five we have a novelty added by Telegram this year and it is People Nearby, a new option that if you enable it, basically. It will allow you to see all the users of the messaging application who are nearby — and it is reciprocal, so they see you too.

When I used it I realized that it allows people to see my profile picture, even though they cannot get the phone number; also, you can easily block them.

Telegram says that it is to make friends, although as with any other dating or meeting app, you must take extreme security measures.

Personalization

In position number four we have personalization. Because in addition to being able to change the background of the messages, Telegram gives us a wider range of options, on the one hand it already includes night mode and, on the other, you can choose the tones you want to use in your conversations so that the application still looks more personalized.

To this we must add that you can even change the app logo to one of those suggested by the company and, in addition, Telegram allows you to have several profile images at the same time, as if it were a photo album.

Bots

Something that, without a doubt, could make Telegram a better tool than WhatsApp are bots: small applications that you can install to carry out tasks automatically.

There are hundreds of them in many languages ​​and some can serve as a translator, send you reminders or help you find the most important Internet trends in an easy way.

Channels and groups

One of the most special functions of Telegram are channels, which are different from groups.

While WhatsApp offers groups of up to 256 people, Telegram allows you to create chat groups with a maximum capacity of 200,000 people and, on the other hand, it has channels that, unlike groups, are a tool to broadcast messages to large audiences, where the subscribers have no participation.

In both cases, they are ideal tools for large groups of friends or for sharing news to a larger community.

Security and secret chat

Telegram usually boasts that it offers greater security and that it has some options that WhatsApp does not have. For example, you can eliminate the possibility of other people taking screenshots or enable the sending of secret chats and even configure messages that self-destruct — and that can include photographs or documents that after being viewed disappear completely from the application.

These have been the five functions that due to their use and importance make Telegram a better app than WhatsApp.

However, we are aware of some deficiencies of Telegram such as that it does not have video calls, Stories or that you cannot turn off delivery notifications in a simple way as in WhatsApp.