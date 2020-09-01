These cases promise to disinfect your cell phone using ultraviolet light

Zagg



The Zagg company, which owns the well-known brands of mobile phone cases and protective screens, Mophie and InvisibleShield, has launched a new technology that allows the disinfection of phones without having to touch them.

These are ultraviolet light boxes that, according to Zagg, eliminate 99.99 percent of bacteria. These boxes can accommodate a cell phone up to 6.9 inches and can be used for other objects such as headphones, smart bracelets or smart watches. The UV light box takes 5 minutes to get rid of the bacteria that are on the surface of the device and also, while disinfecting it recharges the battery thanks to the wireless charging.

Mophie’s UV box is sold on its official website for a price of US $ 79.99 and the InvisibleShield will be sold later on its official website and in retailers for a price of US $ 59.99.

These kits are not proven to protect against coronavirus, the virus that as of June 26 had infected nearly 10 million people and caused more than 489,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Now if you don’t want to spend so much money on a UV box, you can follow some of our advice on how to disinfect your cell phone yourself and what you should do to avoid damaging the screen.