These are the series that Guillermo del Toro sees in the running of the bulls

Guillermo del Toro He tweeted on April 19 that he would have a virtual meeting with other filmmakers to share likes from series, books and movies during the quarantine forced to contain the spread dthe coronavirus

. The result was an extensive thread of audiovisual recommendations, which can serve as a guide in this time of confinement.

The directors invited to this first meeting were Jordan Peele (Get Out), Edwar Wright (Baby Driver), Rian Johnson (Knives out) y Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange). But in full discussion Darren Aronofsky (Mother), Ari Aster (Midsummer), Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), among others.

During the conversation, the Oscar winner for The Shape of Water He confessed that he has taught his children some classics such as Singin in the Rain (1952) and Rear Window (1954). For consumption, he reviewed films by Mitchell Leisen (Easy Living) or (Death Takes a Holiday), a director who considers undervalued. Berlanga and Céline Sciamma are other filmmakers she is reviewing.

Del Toro also offered current and contemporary titles that can be seen in the services of streaming, for example, Ozark and Better Call Saul. And don’t think that being a recognized director, the Mexican does not have his guilty pleasure.

Del Toro claimed he is a fan of Chopped, the reality show about culinary duels that Ted Allen presented and that began its broadcasts on the Food Network in 2007.

Other directors wrote that they are watching very different series and movies, like Notting Hill, The Turin Horse, The Sopranos, 3 Women, Barton Fink, Amelie, Rashamon and Total Recall. Below you can see the recommendation thread:

Before the quarantine, del Toro worked in Nightmare Alley, his next movie based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel. The star cast is made up of: Willem Dafoe, Cate Blanchet, Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and David Stratharin.