These are the photos of the new Google Pixel 4A: report

OnLeaks/91Mobiles



The new Pixel 4A has not yet been officially announced, but we already know what its cameras will be like and what results they will report to us.

The Android Authority reported on May 4 a video from the YouTube channel TecnoLike Plus in which they detail the full technical characteristics of the Pixel 4A camera and also show images that have supposedly been taken with the next Google phone. The characteristics coincide with some previously filtered, such as that the main camera of the Google Pixel 4A would have a 12.2 megapixel capacity Sony IMX363 sensor with f / 1.73 aperture with optical and digital stabilization system. In comparison, the Pixel 4 camera has the same sensor although it is supported by a second sensor.

As for the front camera, the video says that the phone will have an 8-megapixel f / 2.0 Sony IMX355 with electronic stabilization, the same front camera that we found in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A. In addition, the cameras of the new cell phone would have the Google portrait mode, the Pixel 4 astrophotography mode, Night Sight and HDR +.

The author of the video explains that the analyzed model has a different software version than the one we will see when the official launch of the cell phone occurs officially, so the quality of the images they show could vary compared to those made by the definitive model.

At the moment, Google has not officially announced this device, so we cannot give this information completely true. It is expected that the cell phone will be presented in the coming months and that it will arrive with a price of about US $ 399 to be a good alternative within the mid-range against rivals such as the 2020 iPhone SE.

Pixel Buds compared to AirPods Pro [fotos] To see photos