These are the new virtual proposals of LA Plaza

Strolling through the Olvera Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles and later arriving at the new LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which was founded in 2011, was already an inevitable part of the usual journey of all those who were interested in the intellectual tasks of the Latinos in Southern California today.

However, the endless Covid-19 pandemic has kept the doors of the strange venue closed for several months, which has already led to its organizers for several weeks to turn to the online fields in order to offer some of their activities virtual face-to-face.

And as this virus does not seem to have an expiration date yet, LA Plaza continues with these proposals, embodied in a series entitled “At Home” that can be accessed through Facebook Live and Zoom (with registration required for the second option) , and whose transmissions for the following days are the following:

How to make New Mexico stuffed chiles

On Monday, August 17 at 3 p.m. PT, James Beard Award-winning chef John Rivera Sedlar, from New Mexico, will teach you how to cook a recipe whose main ingredient is the green ‘Hatch’ chili from his home region. , and that also has mushrooms and a special red chili sauce. You can sign up for the Zoom session here.

Collecting the history of the community

On Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. PT, there will be a conversation about the community collection efforts being carried out by the Autry Museum (specifically, in relation to its upcoming exhibition on the times of the coronavirus and social protests in the US). .UU.) And by LA Plaza (in connection with their project ‘Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Community’). These entities will be represented during the talk by Tyree Boyd-Pate, from the Autry Museum; Harry Gamboa Jr., former member of the famous ASCO collective and author of a photographic series on Covid-19; and Esperanza Sánchez, associate curator of LA Plaza. You can sign up for the Zoom session here.

Dan Guerrero’s Happy Hour

On Friday the 21st at 7 pm PT, renowned producer and entertainment programmer Dan Guerrero takes up his biweekly series of live interviews to introduce us to Alberto B. Mendoza, executive director of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and founder of Honor 41 , a non-profit organization that promotes positive representation of the Hispanic LGBTQ community. You can sign up for the Zoom session here.