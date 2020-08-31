These are the free PlayStation Plus games in July

Sony



Sony announced the three games that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download for free from July.

The free games for July are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, NBA 2K20 and Erica. These games can be downloaded without having to pay from July 7 to August 3. Once the games are redeemed, they will go into the user’s library forever.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration was announced in 2015 as a tribute game to the Lara Croft saga. NBA 2K20 is a newer game released last year and will arrive like a glove for all basketball fans. EricaFinally, it is a game in which the decisions of the players affect the story (similar to interactive movies).

Sony also announced the launch of a theme for the PlayStation interface that commemorates the 10-year existence of the Internet service. PlayStation Plus was announced in 2010 and came as the necessary service for gamers to use online multiplayer for different games. The service, as a reward for subscribers, offers two to three free games each month.

The theme will be available starting July 7, but the celebrations don’t end there. Non-PS Plus subscribers will be able to play online from July 4 to July 5. All that will be required is for the console to have a PlayStation Network account and an Internet connection.