These are the first photos taken with the Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola launched its first high-end cell phone, a phone that aims to compete with the family Galaxy S20, and that in the camera section it does so with four very outstanding rear lenses, but what is interesting about this camera?

The main sensor of the Motorola Edge Plus is a 108 megapixel camera, which incorporates a sensor that, according to the company, is three times larger than that used in most high-end cell phones, allowing it to capture more light within each picture.

This sensor uses a technology called Quad Pixel, which combines four pixels into one, to give us 27 megapixel photographs. However, if we want to take 108 megapixel photographs, we have to activate the Ultra High Resolution mode, which will give us somewhat heavy photos, so it is not recommended to have it active all the time.

27 megapixel photographs have four times more sensitivity than a regular lens.

To this we must add the rest of the sensors. On the one hand we have the 16 megapixel wide angle with 117 degrees and f / 2.2 aperture, and on the other hand the 8 megapixel telephoto with f / 2.4 aperture with 3X optical zoom. This camera ends with a Time of Flight sensor.

Among the effects that the camera has, we find not only portrait, but also “color point”, which changes the color of the image to black and white and only highlights what you have selected; To this we must add the night mode, the cinematic mode, the group selfie and live filters.

We have started testing the cameras and you will be able to know our deepest opinions when we publish the complete analysis of the cell phone.

On the other hand, the front camera is 25 megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture, it includes beauty mode, effects and a night mode that we cannot wait to test.

Video recording at 6K

For video recording the Motorola Edge Plus camera does not go unnoticed. Its configuration allows you to make videos with resolution up to 6K, but this is not all.

The company has integrated video stabilization with software that also allows blurry video recording, video position correction to make it look completely horizontal when required, and includes refocusing lighting caused when we zoom.