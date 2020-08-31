These are the eight winners at the 2020 Apple Design Awards

Manzana



Apple announced the eight apps that, whether for innovation, design or technical complexity, won an award from the 2020 Apple Design Awards.

Applications or games Darkroom, Looom, Shapr3D, StaffPad, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sky: Children of the Light, Song of Bloom, and Where Cards Fall were the winners of this award given by Apple each year and at the conclusion of a WWDC developer event.

“Every year, applications and developers demonstrate exceptional authoring skills and we highlight the best of the best,” Ron Okamoto, Apple’s vice president of developer relations, said in the statement. “Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and remarkable achievement. The recipients of other years have made great applications and games. Through their vision, determination and standards, the winners inspire not only their colleagues in the community, but everyone. at Apple “.

The award-winning apps this year are not new releases, but some titles, like Song of Bloom, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Where Cards Fall, are games, the most popular category in the App Store. Sayonara Wild Hearts and Where Cards Fall They are exclusive Apple Arcade titles.

Apple says more than 250 developers have been recognized over the past 20 years. This recognition has proven to be an accelerator for developers who innovate in design and influence entire categories of applications.

The WWDC 2020 event kicked off on Monday, June 26 and it was during the start of the conference that the company announced its new iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7 operating systems.



Playing:

Watch this:

iOS 14: Hidden Features Revealed!

4:06

