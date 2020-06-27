These are the best prepaid phones of 2020

Since 5G connectivity Up to folding or flexible displays, smartphone companies are innovating faster than ever to take full advantage of many operators’ unlimited data usage, unlimited calls and unlimited text message offerings. While Samsung’s Galaxy line and Apple’s iPhone are many people’s top smartphone options, there are other phone makers looking for their place. Android phones with facial recognition, cell phones with a longer battery life and an ever-expanding range of camera options create more competition, and all of this benefits users, who now have many great phones to choose from, in a wide price range and plans.

The list below includes unlocked cell phones and prepaid plans, where you pay for your data (unlimited prepaid data or other data service plans) and text messages / phone calls in advance, rather than with a contract. Read on to see which are the best prepaid phones right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Priced at $ 699, the iPhone 11 is the best mid-range cell phone model Apple has ever made. Their cameras get a great new night mode, and an ultra-wide-angle camera adds extra detail to photos. The video he captures is also fantastic. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a refined and feature-packed phone. This high-end smartphone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery, and great camera tools. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET Despite not having wireless charging or a headphone adapter in the box, the competitively priced OnePlus 7T is one of the first cell phones to come with Android 10. It also has three rear cameras that capture great photos, an ultra-fast processor, and a 90Hz screen. It is available unlocked and on T-Mobile, but it also works on AT&T and the Verizon network. Read more. READ Messi gives a new lesson with three goals against Celta; Real Madrid beats Eibar 4-0

Angela Lang / CNET As the cheapest Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It is a smaller phone, so it holds very well in one hand; It comes with a super-fast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a long-lasting battery. You can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET The Pixel 3A takes away some of the features from last year’s Pixel 3: It’s not waterproof, it doesn’t have wireless charging, and it has a maximum of 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can take great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos also look amazing.) Due to its great value, the smartphone recently received the Editor’s Choice category from CNET editors. Read more.