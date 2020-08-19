These are the best last minute deals to do your taxes

Yes, it is strange to be thinking about taxes during the summer, but this is probably the least strange that has happened in 2020. The due date to file taxes this year was delayed to july 15 since its usual deadline of April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. If you have not yet filed your return, you are just in time to save some money on your tax preparation. A slew of tax preparation providers are offering good last minute deals, including free services, discounts, frontline worker support, and even an Amazon gift card if you refer a friend.

If your income situation is relatively simple and you do not exceed the income limit, you may be eligible to file online for free. The IRS provides a list of service options and CNET has a lot of information on how to file your taxes online.

TurboTax Free tax filing has always been an option if you don’t mind dealing with the paperwork, but TurboTax is making it even easier with its free W-2 import tool. Filing can be even faster if you filed it last year or if TurboTax imports your information from other tax software.

H&R Block If your income situation is challenging (i.e. you are a freelancer, small business owner, or have investments), you may need more complex online filing tools from H&R Block, which are now discounted at 25%. one hundred until the deadline. The offer is good until July 15.