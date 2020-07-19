These are the apparently impossible challenges that ‘Tenet’ will have to overcome if it is released

There seems to be no place for blockbusters in times of coronavirus. According to estimates, “Tenet”, the long-awaited new film by Christopher Nolan, would need to at least raise $ 800 million at the box office to cover production and advertising costs.

The figure seems very difficult to reach given the current situation and with a release date of August 12, which will most likely change again.

According to Indiewire, the British filmmaker’s film would have cost $ 400 million between production and marketing expenses; These numbers are almost double what was estimated by Observer in May, which calculated that the costs were around 200 to 225 million dollars.

The data provided by Indiewire surprises and suggests that Warner Bros. has spent more money than expected on advertising and marketing campaigns or that the fact of continually delaying the release date has increased these expenses.

However, the cost data will be better known once “Tenet” has a certain release date. Both raising the 800 million dollars, as well as the 450 million that it would have to obtain in case it is confirmed that its budget is 225 million, are impossible figures to achieve at present; cinemas in the United States, the main international market, continue to be closed nationally, and operate at half capacity in those states where they are still open.

Given the event phenomenon and that Nolan has guarded with great zeal what the history of the film is, this makes it unfeasible to release the feature film in other international markets where the situation with the Covid-19 is more controlled.

A desire of the filmmaker is that the release be simultaneous to avoid spoiler leaks and piracy, as well as to have a gesture of support for the American cinemas.

With these data on the table, there is a good chance that “Tenet” will suffer another delay, since it does not appear that theaters in the United States will open on July 31, as it is scheduled to happen; although, on the other hand, if the film’s campaign has been based on something, it is that it will be the title that saves theaters.

It should not be forgotten that, in many international markets, the attendance figures for theaters are very low as there are no strong commercial premieres, among which the great Hollywood films stand out.

Without “Tenet,” as well as, predictably, “Mulan,” it will be difficult to attract audiences in a summer that is already threatening to become the first without blockbusters since this phenomenon emerged.

In the event that both films go to autumn, we will have to wait for how the global pandemic evolves, as well as how it will affect the film calendar, which is already very loaded in itself and that could have a domino effect: with delays and changes in other titles.