These are the alerts for exposure to COVID-19 on iOS and Android

Apple, Google



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple and Google continue to announce progress in their alliance to control infections of COVID-19.

The companies published on Monday, May 4 the interface of applications that track contagions thanks to their integration in iOS and Android. Tech Titans also showed the policies that governments must abide by if they want to use the API to create applications.

Monday’s announcement is part of the initiative by Apple and Google to publish an API that works on both devices. The API can be used by governments and healthcare companies to create applications that monitor when a device was close to a device whose owner has coronavirus.

Apple, Google



The companies announced the policies that developers of these applications must abide by. The firms ask that the apps be created solely by a government health department and only for the purpose of combating COVID-19; apps must request the consent of users to participate in the program and to send test results by COVID-19; apps cannot request access to the user’s location and the API is limited to being used only once in each country. If a country wants to use the API by region, this should be requested from Apple and Google.

Apple and Google published last week the first beta of their operating systems that allows government applications to be integrated with phones. This beta allows developers to start testing API functions. Apple and Google will release this new version of their platforms to all users later this month.

Apple and Google have given regular updates on this initiative since it was announced on April 10. The project of both companies could help combat the spread and contagion of the recent pandemic that already exceeds 3 million infections worldwide.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos