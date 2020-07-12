These are MIUI 12 compatible phones

Xiaomi announced MIUI 12 And then, we show you a complete list of brand phones, including Redmi series models, which will receive the new operating system.
The new operating system will start arriving in June, but Xiaomi has already revealed the list of devices that will receive the update. If your phone is on this list, congratulations because over the next few months they will receive the new version.
MIUI 12: compatible phones
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Pocophone F1
- Little F1
- Mi 10 Pro
- My 10
- Poco F2 Pro
- Little X2
- Mi 10 Lite
- Mi Note 10
- My 8
- Mi 8 Pro
- Mi Mix 3
- Mi Mix 2S
- We 9 SE
- Mi 9 Lite
- Redmi Note 7S
- Mi Note 3
- Mi Mix 2
- Mi Max 3
- Mi 8 Lite
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi S2
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi 6
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Y3
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8A Dual
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Mi Note 10 Lite
In the list, there are five Xiaomi phones that are highlighted. This is because they will be the first to receive the update, starting in June this year. Xiaomi said that the rest of the phones will also receive MIUI 12, but it will be gradually for Gad one of them.
