These are MIUI 12 compatible phones

Xiaomi announced MIUI 12 And then, we show you a complete list of brand phones, including Redmi series models, which will receive the new operating system.

The new operating system will start arriving in June, but Xiaomi has already revealed the list of devices that will receive the update. If your phone is on this list, congratulations because over the next few months they will receive the new version.

MIUI 12: compatible phones

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Pocophone F1

Little F1

Mi 10 Pro

My 10

Poco F2 Pro

Little X2

Mi 10 Lite

Mi Note 10

My 8

Mi 8 Pro

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

We 9 SE

Mi 9 Lite

Redmi Note 7S

Mi Note 3

Mi Mix 2

Mi Max 3

Mi 8 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Mi Note 10 Lite

In the list, there are five Xiaomi phones that are highlighted. This is because they will be the first to receive the update, starting in June this year. Xiaomi said that the rest of the phones will also receive MIUI 12, but it will be gradually for Gad one of them.

