These apps help you prepare and file your tax return

Few of us who live in the United States like to do our own tax returns. Having to fill in countless amounts, answering lengthy questionnaires and the fear of having to make a huge payment make the annual process tedious and tiring.

Fortunately, in recent years our smartphones they have become excellent tools for managing our taxes from start to finish. The many app options allow you to make it faster and easier to file your return, get your refund quickly, and continue to enjoy the year.

If you are a foreigner or temporary immigrant, the tax payment process in the United States may be different for you. We recommend consulting with an expert.

Find out what you owe or if you will receive a refund

Even before you start doing your taxes, you can get a general idea of ​​what you owe or your refund. TaxCaster by TurboTax, is a digital calculator that is available for iOS and Android, which will give you a preview of your personal situation just by entering the information of your W-2 and other documents of your income.

You just have to enter a little information about your dependents and income, your exemptions and deductions, among others, so that TaxCaster shows you what you owe the government or what it owes you. You can use the tool even if you don’t remember the exact figures from last year. But, the more accurate the information, the more accurate will be the previous of your taxes. Remember that, if you are a foreigner, the documents, processes and tools that you can use may be different.

Collect and back up your receipts

Have you collected your receipts and bills to get your deductions? Keep everything safe and organized by scanning all those pieces of paper from now on. So when you sit down to do your taxes you won’t have to be looking for a particular receipt. But before you rush out to buy a scanner, go to the app stores.

The Evernote app called Scannable (iOS only) quickly scans your invoices, receipts and other physical documents so you have a digital copy. Scanned files look very clear and sharp, even in low light, and you can back them up to Evernote for you to sort and organize there. You can also share them via messages, email and iCloud.

If you have an Android phone, give Scanbot a try, which can scan any document and automatically save it to any cloud storage service like Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, or Amazon Cloud Drive. You can edit your scanned files before saving them, modifying the light and framing.

Another application we recommend is Expensify, an application specialized in receipts and financial control. This app allows you to take a picture of your receipts and read the information on them. In this way you can know what you spend, where, how much and when very easily.

Finally, if you think you will have to report your individual expenses next year, get in the habit of scanning the necessary receipts as soon as they arrive, so you can be more organized.

Take photos to import your W-2 details

One of the most cumbersome parts of filing your tax form is typing in your W-2 numbers. You can simplify the process with two apps, the TurboTax mobile app and the H&R Block app, both available for iOS and Android. Both apps allow you to take a photo of your W-2 so that you can easily import your income and your tax withholding information, without having to type anything. The apps simply take the figures from the document and digitize them for you. Of course, you will have to verify the information, but it is an easy way to save a few steps when it comes to doing your taxes.

If you have a simple return or if you are filing as a single person with only one job with the standard deductions, then you can complete your return directly in the app (if you are a foreigner, the process is likely to be different). But, for those with more complex situations, save your progress and head over to the TurboTax and H&R Block web pages to continue with your statement.

Monitor your refund

Congratulations, you have filed your taxes and are done! If you are expecting a refund, it may take a while for the check to arrive in the mail or through direct deposit to your account. An easy way to monitor the status of your refund is to use IRS2Go, an app for Android and iOS that comes directly from the Internal Revenue Service.

Enter your social security number, the status of your return and the exact amount of your refund and the app will tell you if your refund has already been submitted, was accepted or if you can wait for it. It will even remind you in what form of payment you will receive it, in case you have forgotten.

As an added bonus, the app shows you where you can find free help in your area to do your taxes and links to IRS videos with tips for preparing your return.

If you go out armed with these apps, tax season should be easier – or, at the very least, less painful.



