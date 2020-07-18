Theron had to go to the hospital after filming ‘The Old Guard’

Actress Charlize Theron needed three minor surgeries after the injuries caused by the stunts she performed in the movie “The Old Guard”, which aired a few days ago on Netflix.

The 44-year-old star told Stellar Magazine that she injured her hand and left her numb, and that she didn’t realize how hurt she was until after the filming ended.

“It was absolutely impossible for me to investigate how serious the injury was. So I fought. I had to fight a whole (sequence of) fight for five days with a thumb ripped off the bone, ”he said.

The celebrity also injured a nerve in her elbow and still had to shoot scenes where she was riding a horse without being able to use her hand properly.

“Basically I lost all control of my hand. (I was) Recording all these things riding a horse with a hand that had no function. It wasn’t until I finished the movie that I realized I needed three surgeries, “he added.

Theron likes to make his own action scenes on the projects he stars on; in fact, in 2005, he was seriously injured by this situation on the set of the movie “Aeon Flux”.

He had a herniated disc in his neck after a fall, so the production of the feature film had to stop for a while; the artist revealed in subsequent interviews that she may have suffered paralysis on that occasion, since the accident was quite serious.