There would be a series of ‘El Loco Valdés’

Before passing away, Manuel “El Loco” Valdés gave the green light to a future project. The comedian, who died on August 28 at the age of 89, legally ceded the rights to his grandson Iván Valdés to develop a series in which he wishes to include Verónica Castro, since, he said, she was the love of his life.

In a video of this meeting, shared by his grandson, the legendary comedian is seen sitting on a hospital bed, pen in hand, and the phrase is heard: “Very well, sir, thank you for signing me. It is his series ”.

According to Iván, his grandfather stamped the signature months ago, during the last day of the palliative treatment he received at the National Cancer Institute in Mexico City. “When I took the documents to the hospital it was because he asked me to. It was passing his birthday (January 29). We had the documents before, ready, but when they gave him the radiation he reacted favorably and was very lucid, “he explained.

“He told me‘ after this replacement, I would like you to bring me the documents so that the series is ready and that there are no obstacles when it is gone. ” He said ‘bring me the documents’. I told him ‘but I’m going to record it because they won’t believe that you asked me to’, that’s why I recorded everything.

This process was carried out in accordance with the law, said Iván, and as witnesses he had his aunt Norma Valdés, nurse Pilar and doctor Miguel Ángel Álvarez Avitia. “My grandfather himself told me: ‘No one is going to believe you, that’s why I’m going to sign it for you at once.’ My grandfather was a wise man ”.

Although he videotaped the transfer of rights, he only shared a few seconds of the clip to back up his saying and avoid misunderstandings. “They are the rights of his anecdotes to make the bioseries of a time in his life that he specifically asked me to tell,” he said.

Initially, Ivan planned to write a book based on the story of his famous grandfather; the project changed. “He told me ‘if series are fashionable, why don’t you make one?’ I said ‘delighted’. And we recorded hours of anecdotes that he wanted to tell ”.

The first posthumous tribute he will pay him is an almost ready documentary, entitled Loco. “My cousin Francesco Taboada is doing it, who made the Tin Tan film (2010) and also the film Los Últimos Zapatistas (2002),” he reported.

Iván lived very closely the last 20 years of Cristian Castro’s father. “So many tours, planes, hotels… So many places together all over Mexico and the United States, and obviously we had some really cool moments when he told me things that he had never told anyone. He told me: “I don’t want to die without anyone knowing my story.” I told him to let me put it into a book. First we made voice recordings but later we made video ”.

The intention of “El Loco” was to participate in his own series with a cameo performing a character. “He told me: ‘The only one who knows me more than anyone else is you.'”

Vero, the love of his life

From the heart of “El Loco” Valdés came the topic of women for the bioseries, and in talks with his grandson he mentioned Verónica Castro. “We are in the process of being able to negotiate with Vero Castro herself, who has always behaved divine, she was aware of my grandfather at all times, I love her very much,” said Iván. “We have gotten along very beautifully, hopefully she will allow us to use at least her name and the things that she allows me to tell about her.”

The comedian’s grandson will discuss the matter directly with the actress, with whom her grandfather had an affair when he met her on the Operation Ja Ja program, when he was 41 years old and she was 19. “What I would like is if you allow me to mention her as love of my grandfather’s life, which is what it was, with all due respect to my grandmother ”, he assured. “He told me, that the mere one, the one that moved the rug the most, was Verito.”

For now, it also negotiates with different platforms to carry out this series.