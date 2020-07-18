There will be no new season of Black Mirror, while we live in Black Mirror

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Long before the appearance of coronavirus outbreak, the British series, Black Mirror, he used realistic situations and characters and embodied them in a familiar but disturbing world. However, with the pandemic, the creator of the series, Charlie Brooker, says that he is not working on new episodes, because well, we only have to look around …

“At the moment I don’t know if stories about crumbling societies would be very well received, so I’m not working on any of that,” Brooker told Radio Times this week. “I really want to put my humor skills back into practice, so I’ve been writing scripts intended to make myself laugh,” he added.

Black Mirror, which is broadcast in the United States through Netflix, has five seasons so far, as well as the interactive movie, Bandersnatch. Her episodes, in the style. Twilight Zone, They often start out realistically, but include a plot twist always based on the use of technology, which turns the characters’ worlds into a mess. Brooker’s Quarantine Comedy Special, whose working title is Antiviral Wipe, will air in the UK on May 14.

