There will be a sequel to the overwhelming ‘Bird Box’

“Bird Box,” the horror thriller directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, will have a sequel. Netflix is ​​preparing the adaptation of “Malorie”, the second novel by Josh Malerman, which takes up the story of the protagonists years after what was reported in the first installment.

As Malerman confirmed to Inverse, Netflix is ​​already working on the adaptation of this second novel set 12 years after what happened in “Bird Box”, with Tom and Olympia turned into teenagers. Titled as the character of Sandra Bullock, the book shows how Malorie discovers that there is another community of survivors, where her parents could be.

However, in this sequel, another threat appears, as people arise who claim to have experimented with the creatures that cause whoever sees them to kill themselves. In addition, in the book, rumors arise that these beings have been transformed into something more monstrous if possible.

This news is a definitive boost for the novel, which will be published in the United States on July 21. This indicates that Netflix was interested in the adaptation before, even, the launch of the book.

According to Nielsen data, the first movie was viewed by nearly 26 million Netflix users in its first seven days in the United States. According to data from the streaming service, this figure rose to 45 million internationally.