There is little fun time left before the start of classes. Do you already know what to do with the children?

The holiday season is about to end and back to school is just around the corner. Although the beginning of the classrooms will not be physically in person but in a virtual way, it is time to take advantage of the few days that remain to go out in the car for a ride with the boys and visit even the “drive thru” to eat cravings as a family.

The first thing we must do is not forget to use the masks, carry antibacterial liquid in the car, but remember that we should not leave it in the glove compartment, since high temperatures could cause a reaction in the plastic bottles. It is advisable to only have them when we are on board to avoid inconveniences.

It must be taken into account that in these times of a pandemic not all businesses are open nor do all of them have food service in the hours before the pandemic. The vast majority have had to adapt to the new regulations and have had to take their tables to the sidewalks or parking lots, while many only have service to take away through windows and requested before by applications or by phone. This is our new reality now.

But how do you know which ones are open? Which ones have service to collect? Which ones have tables available? Well, very easy, through smartphones you can obtain that data, all you have to do is enter the device through the internet and put the name of the place you plan to visit in the Google search engine and there you will find that information about schedules and others. It’s that simple. There are also applications for many of the establishments and if you prefer to stay at home, you also have Uber Eats to take it to your home with a small surcharge.

But if the idea is to just go out for a walk on the roads to observe the landscape, Amazon has just announced the arrival of a new device called Echo Auto and the best thing is that it is available in Spanish so even granny can participate in the fun. This launch comes just days after the launch of Alexa Skills Blueprints, which is also in Spanish.

Not only the landscape can bring you peace of mind on the road. (Courtesy)

It is the first Echo device designed exclusively for use on the road, it is very small and connects via USB to the car cigarette lighter or directly to those with a direct USB input. In this way it connects to the sound system through an audio or Bluetooth socket. This tiny device gives drivers the ability to easily enjoy all Alexa functions in the car and control it virtually. Echo Auto starts up in seconds, as the device pairs with Alexa through its mobile phone app, whether it’s iOS or Android, and uses the mobile’s data connection to access a number of Alexa features like the ones below. you can have in the house if you have an Echo device in the house.

The Echo Auto lets you speak to Alexa in Spanish even with noise from outside and inside the car, air conditioning or background music. Of course, if you are taking a longer trip in the car and what you want is relaxation, you can ask the same device to play your favorite music, or to read your book from Audible like books in Spanish like “Selena’s Secret ”Or also the play that Kate del Castillo starred in ‘The Way She Spoke’, both have been widely accepted by Latinos.

While you arrive at your destination, you can also check your calendar, make calls and even ask for basic things like Alexa, How is the traffic today towards…? And if on the way hunger catches you, you can also ask her “Alexa, look for Hispanic restaurants” and you can even ask her to play the playlist of your favorite artist while you arrive at your destination. I like salsa music and my children like pop in English, my wife ballads and my grandmother I think now they all like them in this forty from listening to our “playlists” so much.

Other Amazon launches that attracts attention in the midst of this quarantine has been Alexa Skills Blueprints in Spanish, a new way to create and customize your own device configuration tools. We know that many of us are not that skilled with this type of technology, but we are sure that your children handle it wonderfully. At least that’s how it worked with my teenage son who knows them all when I ask for his support. It seems they were born with that chip. Remember that it is not necessary to have previous knowledge in the development of tools or coding to be able to use it.

In a matter of minutes you can customize tools that are useful for the home with personalized questions and answers.

Something that immediately captivated my wife, for example, was planning tasks so that everyone in the house remembers their tasks at home, or you can even organize tasks in a fun way and Alexa could decide for you who has to do it. than. In my house it did not work, the lady made the rules and Alexa became her assistant to remind my son that he should fix his bed when he got up and that he should put dirty clothes in the closet.

Another interesting aspect is, for example, when my mother comes home and neither my wife nor I are there, she uses Alexa to answer any questions she may have regarding the kitchen, such as “Alexa What meat do I take out to defrost? ”. Fantastic.

But you wonder how Alexa can know those answers. It is very simple, you only have to follow three steps. The first is to select a custom template on the blueprints.amazon.com website and there you can navigate through four categories including: Fun & Games, Home, Communities & Organizations, and Learning & Knowledge.

Each Blueprint comes with pre-designed content that can be used as is or customized to your liking. With just one click, the tool will be available on all Alexa-enabled devices associated with your Amazon account.

You can choose to share your tools via email or text message, as well as on social media platforms. For example, you can create personal tools for occasions like birthdays or anniversaries and share them with your loved ones.

And now that virtual classes are about to start, your kids can also create flashcards to study and share with their classmates. Your colleagues will receive an email or a text message on their cell phone with a link to the tool or they will be able to access the link shared on the social networks of Facebook or Twitter.

Whether you like it or not, technology is taking over daily life more and more, whether at home or if you go out in the car as a family. In the end we are all connected.