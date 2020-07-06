The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be presented on June 11

César Salza / CNET



Xiaomi already has a date reserved for the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the next generation of its smart bracelet.

The company announced on June 1 through its Weibo profile that the new device will be presented on June 11. According to rumors, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will feature a 1.2-inch color AMOLED screen (larger than that of the previous model that had 0.95 inches), NFC connectivity to make mobile payments and a new charger with which you would not have to remove the device from the bracelet to charge, as it happens with previous models.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is also expected to have a menstrual cycle monitoring system such as the Fitbit wristbands and the Apple Watch and that it can measure the level of oxygen in the blood. It is rumored that, like Fitbit wristbands, this device can interact with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant and that it offers the possibility of monitoring more exercises than the Mi Band 4.

At the moment it is unknown what the price of this bracelet will be, but it is possible that Xiaomi maintains the quality-price ratio of previous models to continue being a very interesting economic option in the wearables market. Currently, the Mi Band 4 is priced at 34.99 euros in Spain and $ 39.99 in the United States.

